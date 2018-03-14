Lit Summer Shows To Get Tickets To (ASAP) If You Can’t Afford ‘On The Run II’

Obviously, we’d all love to see Beyoncé and Jay-Z back on tour together, but ticket prices are nearly a couple months of rent.

Welp looks like Ramen, PBJ and On The Run Tour II tickets. 😭😭 — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) March 12, 2018

But don’t fret. You can still have a lit summer if you miss your chance to see OTR ll. Check these other lit shows that won’t have you feeling left out of the summer entertainment fun — and you may even get to see Jay and Bey at one of these if you play your cards right. *And no, Coachella isn’t on the list. If you can’t afford OTR tix, then, well — you know the rest.*

Pitchfork

When: July 20-22 Union Park, Chicago

Lineup: Lauryn Hill, DRAM, Chaka Khan

The Governors Ball

When: June 1-3 2018, Randall’s Island, New York

Lineup: Travis Scott, Eminem, Jack White

Bonnaroo

When: June 7-10 Great Stage Park, Tennessee

Lineup: T-Pain, Eminem, Anderson.Paak, Khalid, Daniel Caesar

Lollapalooza

When: August 2-5 Grant Park, Chicago

Lineup: Not Announced. But previous lineup Chance The Rapper, Big Sean, Lil Uzi Vert

Afropunk

When: August 25-26 Brooklyn, New York

Lineup: Not Announced. But previous headliners include Solange and Lauryn Hill.

Made In America

When: September 2018 Philadelphia, PA

Lineup: Not Announced. But previous lineup includes Jay-Z, Beyoncé, J. Cole,

