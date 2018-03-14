Lit Summer Shows To Get Tickets To (ASAP) If You Can’t Afford ‘On The Run II’

Obviously, we’d all love to see Beyoncé and Jay-Z back on tour together, but ticket prices are nearly a couple months of rent.
But don’t fret. You can still have a lit summer if you miss your chance to see OTR ll. Check these other lit shows that won’t have you feeling left out of the summer entertainment fun — and you may even get to see Jay and Bey at one of these if you play your cards right. *And no, Coachella isn’t on the list. If you can’t afford OTR tix, then, well — you know the rest.*
Pitchfork
When: July 20-22 Union Park, Chicago
Lineup: Lauryn Hill, DRAM, Chaka Khan
The Governors Ball
When: June 1-3 2018, Randall’s Island, New York
Lineup: Travis Scott, Eminem, Jack White
Bonnaroo
When: June 7-10 Great Stage Park, Tennessee
Lineup: T-Pain, Eminem, Anderson.Paak, Khalid, Daniel Caesar
Lollapalooza
When: August 2-5 Grant Park, Chicago
Lineup: Not Announced. But previous lineup Chance The Rapper, Big Sean, Lil Uzi Vert
Afropunk
When: August 25-26 Brooklyn, New York
Lineup: Not Announced. But previous headliners include Solange and Lauryn Hill.
Made In America
When: September 2018 Philadelphia, PA
Lineup: Not Announced. But previous lineup includes Jay-Z, Beyoncé, J. Cole,