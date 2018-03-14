The Chi-Town Queen Rapping About Gettin’ Head & Hittin’ Licks Is Our WCW

0 reads Leave a comment
If you ain’t up on Queen Key, you ain’t living boy.
The Chicago rapper is slowly but surely taking over with her slick lyrics and catchy hooks and now, there’s a new EP on the way that we can’t wait for. Because, get this, it’s titled “Eat My P*ssy” and it’s due this April—right before we break up with our boyfriends and start acting up for the summer, ladies. Call it good timing.
If you don’t know Key, hit the flip for more photos of our fave looking good and making industry moves. Also make sure you follow her (@KeyIsQueen) on Instagram to keep up with her latest. We asked Key about the new EP and she says “I’m about to make history”—and with a cult following like hers, all we can say is Queen sh*t, b*tch.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 16
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 16
3. Fats Domino, 893 of 16
4. Bishop Eddie Long, 634 of 16
5. Bernie Casey, 785 of 16
6. Robert Guillaume, 896 of 16
7. Roy Innis, 827 of 16
8. Jim Vance, 758 of 16
9. Fresh Kid Ice, 539 of 16
10. Charlie Murphy, 5710 of 16
11. Chuck Berry, 9011 of 16
12. James Cotton, 8112 of 16
13. Joni Sledge, 6013 of 16
14. Clyde Stubblefield, 7314 of 16
15. Al Jarreau, 7615 of 16
16. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4316 of 16
comments – Add Yours