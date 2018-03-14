Music
The Chi-Town Queen Rapping About Gettin’ Head & Hittin’ Licks Is Our WCW

Meet Key.

Global Grind
Queen Key Chicago Rapper

Source: Instagram/Courtesy of Queen Key

If you ain’t up on Queen Key, you ain’t living boy.

The Chicago rapper is slowly but surely taking over with her slick lyrics and catchy hooks and now, there’s a new EP on the way that we can’t wait for. Because, get this, it’s titled “Eat My P*ssy” and it’s due this April—right before we break up with our boyfriends and start acting up for the summer, ladies. Call it good timing.

Queen Key Chicago Rapper

Source: Instagram/Courtesy of Queen Key

If you don’t know Key, hit the flip for more photos of our fave looking good and making industry moves. Also make sure you follow her (@KeyIsQueen) on Instagram to keep up with her latest. We asked Key about the new EP and she says “I’m about to make history”—and with a cult following like hers, all we can say is Queen sh*t, b*tch.

Continue reading The Chi-Town Queen Rapping About Gettin' Head & Hittin' Licks Is Our WCW

comments
photos