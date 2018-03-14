We Hope You’re Having A Better Week Than Bow Wow

0 reads Leave a comment
Shad Moss, a.k.a. Bow Wow, recently celebrated his 31st birthday, but most of his antics still scream 21.
Earlier this week, Bow got the major side eye from both friends and fans after putting out a track explaining how he’s no longer friends with Chris Brown and how much he misses him. The only problem is, CB wasn’t aware that him and Shad had beef.
After being confronted by a fan about the alleged beef, Bow reneged:
If that’s not wacky enough, an old video recently surfaced of Shad “allegedly” getting knocked out:
But once again, he denies it — even though we have visual proof. But ok.
Are yall buying #Greenlight6?
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 16
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 16
3. Fats Domino, 893 of 16
4. Bishop Eddie Long, 634 of 16
5. Bernie Casey, 785 of 16
6. Robert Guillaume, 896 of 16
7. Roy Innis, 827 of 16
8. Jim Vance, 758 of 16
9. Fresh Kid Ice, 539 of 16
10. Charlie Murphy, 5710 of 16
11. Chuck Berry, 9011 of 16
12. James Cotton, 8112 of 16
13. Joni Sledge, 6013 of 16
14. Clyde Stubblefield, 7314 of 16
15. Al Jarreau, 7615 of 16
16. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4316 of 16
comments – Add Yours