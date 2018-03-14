Entertainment News
It’s Lit: Ain’t No Party Like A Jailhouse Party

We always knew that people in jail were having more fun then they tell us about. I mean, we watch Orange Is The New Black. We also knew they were having beauty pageants but did you know that they were having full on potluck parties in jail? Check out this video.

photos