It’s Just A Matter Of Time Before We All Start Dancing Like These Kids

Steve Harvey graces the Essence International Festival in Durban, South Africa

Source: Gallo Images / Getty

You can always count on the beautiful people of South Africa to be ahead of the curve when it comes to new dance styles.

Take this one for example:

 

Or this one:

Oh, here’s another:

 

 

Noted.

photos