DJ Kayotik
21 Savage Kicks Off His “Bank Account” Campaign On Ellen!

djkayotik979
21 Savage In Concert - Atlanta Georgia

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

21 Savage is doing good deeds. Making his daytime television debut on The Ellen Show, 21 Savage kicked off his 21 Savage Bank Account Campaign by donating $21,000 to aid kids financial literacy and performed his hit “Bank Account”.

21 savage

