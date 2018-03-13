Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Low Key: Kelis Is An Unappreciated Gem Who Deserves More Respect On Her Name

The International Queen Of Fashion, Music & Food.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Kelis' 'Flesh Tone' Album Release Party

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Before we were googling over Gaga, ranting about Rihanna and noticing Nicki Minaj, there was Mrs. Milkshake herself: Kelis.

The top R&B tracks of the year 1999 were “No Scrubs” by TLC and “Bills, Bills, Bills” by Destiny’s Child — and although both songs were pretty frank (and let men know that we may want ’em, but we don’t need ’em), they had nothing on Kelis’ “Caught Out There.”

That moment in history is what set the tone for Kelis’ steez when it comes to music, fashion and even food — when everyone’s going right, she’s going left.

Musical Pioneer

Black girls weren’t socially allowed or expected to do anything alternative back in the late 90’s. But Kelis came along, teamed up with the Neptunes and created sonic fire that some ears still aren’t ready to receive 20 years later. But trust me, if you’re a millennial who believes in the power of freedom, creative expression and YOLO, then you need to get in your Kelis bag.

Most of her old jams still sound young, fresh and new — no pun intended.

 

Fashion Icon 

✨🔑✨🔑✨🔑✨

A post shared by Kelis (@kelis) on

You can’t talk about Kelis without mentioning her avant-garde, trendsetting fashion sense. While most stars of her caliber opted for safe, fashionable ensembles, Ms. Rogers often tapped into her extremist nature and gave us a full moment with her wardrobe.

Gaga who?

 

Food Legend

Kelis x Le Bun Pop-Up Launch

Source: Dave J Hogan / Getty

Kelis is proof that the music industry doesn’t have to be the peak of success for all artists.  The mom of two has expanded her music empire to the culinary arts, and still managed to make it as eccentric and beautiful as she is.

Word to the wise, let’s give our legends their roses while they’re still alive to smell them.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Low Key: Kelis Is An Unappreciated Gem Who Deserves More Respect On Her Name

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Low Key: Kelis Is An Unappreciated Gem Who…
 2 hours ago
03.13.18
Whaaat? Producer For Lil Wayne’s ‘A Milli’ Didn’t…
 2 hours ago
03.13.18
Twinsies: Eddie Murphy Will Reportedly Play Arnold Schwarzenegger’s…
 4 hours ago
03.13.18
I Cannaaa: 13 Things Only Millennials Can Get…
 4 hours ago
03.13.18
White People Swear All Black People Look Alike,…
 9 hours ago
03.13.18
This Mother-Son Rap Duo Brings The Heat In…
 10 hours ago
03.13.18
LOL: Every Coin Counts When You’re Trying To…
 10 hours ago
03.13.18
It’s Official: We Found The Official Anthem For…
 21 hours ago
03.12.18
7 Horrific True Crime Stories That Americans Are…
 22 hours ago
03.12.18
Rae Sremmurd
Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi AKA Rae Sremmurd…
 1 day ago
03.12.18
That Moment When You Thought You Were Alone,…
 1 day ago
03.12.18
Ever Seen A Cat Stand Up Tall? Get…
 1 day ago
03.12.18
Chance The Rapper Honors Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, &…
 1 day ago
03.12.18
Wish Lil Uzi Vert & XXXTentacion Sounded Less…
 1 day ago
03.12.18
NBA All-Star Game 2015
Beyonce And Jay-Z’s ‘On The Run II’ Tour…
 1 day ago
03.12.18
That Tragic Moment When You Realize The Weekend…
 1 day ago
03.12.18
photos