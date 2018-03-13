Probation, No Criminal Record For White College Student Who Smeared Bodily Fluids On Black Roommate’s Belongings

In the latest round of “white privilege makes the world go ‘round,” the former University of Hartford student who disgustingly smeared her bodily fluids all over her black roommate’s belongs, has just been given probation…with no jail time.

Oh, to be a white woman in America. College student who smeared bodily fluids on black roommate’s belongings receives special probation to avoid criminal record: https://t.co/8nKfelXGfK pic.twitter.com/zSJpgt28w1 — The Root (@TheRoot) March 13, 2018

Surely, you’ll recall last fall when University of Hartford college student Briana Brochu, propelled by her intense racism, smeared her bodily fluids on the personal belongings of her black college roommate Chennell Rowe. Fast forward to present day, and The Root is reporting that Brochu was not only given a special form of probation, but will also not have a criminal record for what many perceive as a hate crime.

Via The Root:

Brianna Brochu will not be facing any real punishment for smearing her bodily fluids all over, and tampering with, her black roommate’s belongings.

In fact, quite the opposite. Brochu, who was expelled from the University of Hartford in Connecticut following the incident, was granted a special type of probation on Monday that would allow her to avoid a criminal record altogether … as if systematically contaminating another person’s living space were no big deal.

According to the Hartford Courant, the victim in this scenario, Brochu’s former roommate Chennell “Jazzy” Rowe—who attended the hearing—did not oppose the request for accelerated rehabilitation. So now Brochu will have to perform a cushy 200 hours of community service, with 50 of those hours at a literacy organization in Greater Hartford and another 50 at a social services group. If Brochu manages to stay out of trouble and complete those requirements, the charges she faced—breach of peace and criminal mischief—will be tossed out after two years. Brochu will be forbidden from having contact with Rowe and will have to submit to a mental health evaluation.

The verdict in this case is filled with white privilege, however it should be remembered that the state of Connecticut avoided filing hate crime charges, with State’s Attorney Gail Hardy insisting that “the state does not bring criminal charges for personal or political reasons,” further citing that there was no evidence that Rowe was being harassed because of her race or ethnicity.

Yeah, right.

Meanwhile, Rowe took to social media to voice her reaction to the outcome of the case:

I want to make this VERY CLEAR‼️ pic.twitter.com/mE3VqN9HVs — Jazzy Rowe (@JahsBarbie) March 12, 2018

