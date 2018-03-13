This Mother-Son Rap Duo Brings The Heat In These Last Days Of Winter

US. @wasir_is_here we the NECESSARY Malcolm meant BY ANY MEANS. we the Mornin after Mr. Martin Luther’s DREAM. I write these RAPS from the Seat in the BACK where ROSA SAT. & all that PILL POPPIN ol’ BUTT DROPPING type RAP… we done had bout ENUFF AH THAT! we MAGNIFY MAGNIFICENCE & we tha Upper ECHELON… yet & still our Best is YET TO COME… I been ah OL’SOUL like SHELL TOES & that’s Word to REV. RUN… they took the PATH. I took the GRASS. & made ma OWN LANE.👣 ••• #Sol #Waz #Love #Light #Lyrics #Uhuru #Sonday #Sunday #KidFresh #MamaSol #SolAndSun #HipHopMom #SuckaFreeSol #LeadershipQuality #ItsBiggerThanHipHop #BestHypeManInTheLand #NeighborhoodHopeDealers #WasirBeJackinMyBandsAdlibs #SuccessWillOnlyFindYouWorking

