This Mother-Son Rap Duo Brings The Heat In These Last Days Of Winter

Skillz for days.

Massive Winter Storm Brings Snow And Heavy Winds Across Large Swath Of Eastern Seaboard

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

If you aren’t hip to the master wordsmith Mama Sol, maybe a tag-team with her son Wasir will get your attention. Watch the two drop rhymes like it’s nothing in the clip below and hopefully, it’ll uplift your spirits in the wintery weather.

US. @wasir_is_here we the NECESSARY Malcolm meant BY ANY MEANS. we the Mornin after Mr. Martin Luther’s DREAM. I write these RAPS from the Seat in the BACK where ROSA SAT. & all that PILL POPPIN ol’ BUTT DROPPING type RAP… we done had bout ENUFF AH THAT! we MAGNIFY MAGNIFICENCE & we tha Upper ECHELON… yet & still our Best is YET TO COME… I been ah OL’SOUL like SHELL TOES & that’s Word to REV. RUN… they took the PATH. I took the GRASS. & made ma OWN LANE.👣 ••• #Sol #Waz #Love #Light #Lyrics #Uhuru #Sonday #Sunday #KidFresh #MamaSol #SolAndSun #HipHopMom #SuckaFreeSol #LeadershipQuality #ItsBiggerThanHipHop #BestHypeManInTheLand #NeighborhoodHopeDealers #WasirBeJackinMyBandsAdlibs #SuccessWillOnlyFindYouWorking

A post shared by mamasolmusic (@mamasolmusic) on

