It’s Official: We Found The Official Anthem For Black Queens Everywhere And It’s Super Lit

Global Grind
Whoever said Black men don’t appreciate their melanated Queens hasn’t heard the sounds of 12-year old Jordan Ellis White and the VCU Black Excellence Twins.

Using New Edition “Candy Girl” beat, the trio created a track celebrated the magic and beauty that is a Black Women. Finally.

Judging by their dad’s reaction, we can tell where the Virginia natives got their respect and love for queens from. Follow  @bthemovement_ , @terrence_gotsole and @terry_thetwin on social media for more melanated content.

These boys are up next.

photos