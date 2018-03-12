Entertainment News
Beyonce And Jay-Z’s ‘On The Run II’ Tour Is Coming To Dallas

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s tour comes to Dallas in September 11, 2018 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Tickets go on sale on March 19th. Here’s a link to Beyonce’s website for more info.

Source: Variety

