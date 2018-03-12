Entertainment News
Nailed It: You Can’t Watch This Video Without Thinking Of Beyoncé And The Beyhive

'On The Run Tour: Beyonce And Jay-Z' - Houston

Source: Larry Busacca/PW / Getty

Folks almost lost their marbles last week when news surfaced that an On The Run tour with Beyoncé and Jay-Z maybe in our near future.

Bey has yet to confirm the news, like most things in her life — but members of  the Beyhive went on and invested their coins in OTR2 just in case Mama Bey does decide to make it happen. That moment was proof that when Bey buzzes, the hive comes flocking. Sort of like this hilarious viral video:

They don’t call her the queen for no reason.

