Aspiring Comedian Turns Slavery Into An Episode Of Real Housewives

We don’t know whether to laugh or feel some sort of guilt but this new Youtube series, Word on the Crops, has turned history into a Real Housewives reality show and it’s quite entertaining.

I’m not sure how I stumbled across this but I feel so conflicted watching it … pic.twitter.com/b09zvH1etA — garnier fruit knees (@DeeperThanThis) March 11, 2018

The series is by a comedian named Jaden from Kansas City. There are 10 episodes and you can watch them all on Youtube.

