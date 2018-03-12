News & Gossip
SZA Reveals That The ‘Ctrl’ Deluxe Edition Already Has At Least 6 New Songs

Well then....we're waiting!

Global Grind Staff
2017 REVOLT Music Conference - Gala Dinner & Award Presentation

Source: John Parra / Getty

SZA’s highly beloved album Ctrl was already a favorite among the masses as far as 2017’s music releases go. Now, fans are in for a treat, because it looks like the tracks we already got on the album aren’t all the singer has to offer, and it looks like we can be expecting a deluxe edition of the album soon.

One fan asked Solana on Saturday if she could drop the unreleased verse she has on “Love Galore” as a bonus track for the album. Much to the surprise of many, SZA replied to the question Twitter saying that the deluxe edition of her album already has half a dozen new tracks, and on top of that, she’s still got room to add some more new sonics for the people.

For anyone who follows Solana closely, you probably know that this isn’t the first time that TDE’s first lady has hinted at the fact that we can expect a Ctrl deluxe edition. Back in August, a fan tweeted a video of SZA doing some dope choreography to a song that wasn’t on the album, and she retweeted it admitting that she regrets not putting the track onto the project. But she also ended that statement of remorse with, “Das wat da deluxe is foe,” so it would seem fans are already privy to some of the tracks that will end up on the Ctrl deluxe edition.

SZA’s debut album just went platinum in the beginning of March, so hopefully we don’t have to wait to long to hear some more, new tracks from Solana.

