It Was A Good Day: Anthony Davis Got A Triple-Double On His B-Day

The Brow wasn’t messing around.

Global Grind
New Orleans Pelicans v Golden State Warriors

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

On his 25th birthday, Anthony Davis wasn’t messing around. The Pelicans All Star swatted 10 shots to record his first ever triple-double.

Hit the jump for some of his best highlights this year, via SLAM.

photos