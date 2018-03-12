Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Sober Johnny Manziel Busts Back At Michael Rapaport On Twitter

The actor took offense to a shirt Manziel posted that portrayed him as a clown.

Global Grind
2 reads
Leave a comment
Johnny Manziel Workout

Source: Andy Hayt / Getty

Apparently sober and focused on getting back in the league, former NCAA superstar Johnny Manziel took some time this weekend to throw shots back at Michael Rapaport.

The foolishness started when Rapaport aimed his Twitter fingers for Manziel after the quarterback shared a photo of a shirt with the actor depicted as a clown.

Hit the jump to see how Manziel responded to Rapaport’s shots.

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Sober Johnny Manziel Busts Back At Michael Rapaport On Twitter

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Sober Johnny Manziel Busts Back At Michael Rapaport…
 5 hours ago
03.11.18
Must-See: Lakeith Stanfield And Tessa Thompson In “Sorry…
 5 hours ago
03.11.18
Chief Keef Puts Self On Hip Hop Mt.…
 5 hours ago
03.11.18
It Was A Good Day: Anthony Davis Got…
 7 hours ago
03.11.18
Did Daylight Savings Throw Your Sunday Off?
 7 hours ago
03.11.18
Tiger’s Still The GOAT! He’s Back Playing His…
 7 hours ago
03.11.18
Adorable: Derrick Rose Shakes And Bakes With Son…
 7 hours ago
03.11.18
Fade Worhty: This Might Be The Dirtiest Play…
 11 hours ago
03.11.18
John Boyega Brainstorms A Rap Career With Two…
 11 hours ago
03.11.18
Drake Says He’s Working On A New Album…
 11 hours ago
03.11.18
LOL: High School Goes Off To Kelis’ ‘Milkshake’…
 12 hours ago
03.11.18
Sterling K. Brown Is An Emotional Wreck In…
 13 hours ago
03.11.18
Sunday Soul: That Jam That Never Failed To…
 18 hours ago
03.11.18
Netflix Picks: A Thread Of Black Coming Of…
 19 hours ago
03.11.18
Slippie Redd: That Awkward Moment When You Slip…
 19 hours ago
03.11.18
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Issues Statement Regarding…
 1 day ago
03.10.18
photos