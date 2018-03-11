Jamaican Artist Sevana Delivers A Powerful Message In “Justice”.

Our planet needs help.

Pollution runs rampant, and people care more about material things than the fact that we contribute to natural and spiritual disasters everyday. Jamaican recording artist Sevana sends a warning in her latest visual, “Justice“.

Directed by Teeqs, Sevana plays a Queen of the Earth role as she lets us know what can happen if we don’t treat our environment better. She can also be seen helping a young man throughout the video to become one with nature.

Sevana is a member of the In.Digg.Nation Collective which is led by Jamaican Reggae star Protoje. “Justice” is now available on all streaming platforms.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: