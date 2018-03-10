Real Mom And Son Goals Is This Lit Video Of YG, 2 Chainz And Offset’s Mom Turning Up Together

YG, Offset and 2 Chainz shot their music video for “Proud” over the weekend, and it looked nothing less than brazy.

The rapstars also brought their moms on set and the ladies showed everyone what genuine support from a lit mom looks like.

The mothers of YG, 2 Chainz, and Offset show them how it’s done on the set of their ‘Proud’ music video. pic.twitter.com/Rw4BOGjKwK — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) March 10, 2018

Epic.

Happy Birthday YG. We can’t wait to see the full video.

