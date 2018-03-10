Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Real Mom And Son Goals Is This Lit Video Of YG, 2 Chainz And Offset’s Mom Turning Up Together

Global Grind
4 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

YG, Offset and 2 Chainz shot their music video for “Proud” over the weekend, and it looked nothing less than brazy.

 

The rapstars also brought their moms on set and the ladies showed everyone what genuine support from a lit mom looks like.

Epic.

 

Happy gday to the homie @yg !! We went up yesterday 💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on

 

 

Happy Birthday YG. We can’t wait to see the full video.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Real Mom And Son Goals Is This Lit Video Of YG, 2 Chainz And Offset’s Mom Turning Up Together

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Slippie Redd: That Awkward Moment When You Slip…
 2 hours ago
03.11.18
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Issues Statement Regarding…
 11 hours ago
03.10.18
Juelz, What’s Good? The Internet Is Roasting Santana…
 14 hours ago
03.10.18
Jordan Peele Says Weed Helped Him Write “Get…
 15 hours ago
03.10.18
Real Mom And Son Goals Is This Lit…
 18 hours ago
03.10.18
A Billi Club: Black Panther And 12 Other…
 19 hours ago
03.10.18
Ha! We Can Finally Get That Wu-Tang Album…
 2 days ago
03.09.18
Gif God: Lil Yachty Put His Face On…
 2 days ago
03.09.18
Notorious Seeds: 13 Photos Of Biggie Smalls’ Kids…
 2 days ago
03.09.18
Friday Facts: Watch This Vintage Video Of Dame…
 2 days ago
03.09.18
If You’re Fluent In Crazy You’ll Understand This…
 2 days ago
03.09.18
DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Love And Kelly Oubre Jr.…
 2 days ago
03.09.18
Mariah Carey-Ology: We React To Mimi’s Most Epic…
 3 days ago
03.08.18
Aidonia & Govana Stay Fresh On The Golf…
 3 days ago
03.08.18
Clique Talk: Demi Lovato Talks Her Realest Female…
 3 days ago
03.08.18
LOL: When Flexin’ For The ‘Gram Goes Wrong
 3 days ago
03.08.18
photos