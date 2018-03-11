Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Issues Statement Regarding WKYS’ The Fam Incident

Global Grind
2 reads
Leave a comment
The Fam In The Morning

Source: Cleavon / WKYS

This week, all ears were turned in as drama transpired on-air between DC’s WKYS The Fam hosts Danni Starr, QuickSilva, and DJ 5’9. The incident began when Danni Starr was “ambushed” by her co-hosts who invited a woman she denied a babysitting job to the show. The results were a heated argument and Danni Starr abruptly leaving the show. Cathy Hughes has issued a statement regarding the drama, showing her support for a fellow woman in media.

 

Cathy Hughes

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Yesterday I co-hosted The Fam on WKYS 93.9 FM in Washington D.C. with the female talent of this station as an act of solidarity to support the show’s co-host Danni Starr who was placed in an embarrassing situation on live radio Thursday – International Women’s Day. The aftermath of this emotionally charged interaction became national news and has played out on social media for the past 48 hours.

After a full investigation, I’ve learned this incident was a radio prank ‘gone bad.’ None of our talent were adequately informed or prepared to have effectively executed this prank on Danni Starr. We have taken the necessary steps to resolve this matter. I agreed with Danni Starr’s expressed public sentiments that QuickSilva and DJ 5’9 are good guys who would never deliberately harm her or intentionally cause her embarrassment.

I stand firmly behind The Fam and will be providing the team a time of healing and refocus so they can continue to entertain, inspire and inform our listeners in the morning. To that end, next week’s show will be hosted by KYS DC’s afternoon drive personality Angie Ange and Baltimore Q92’s Konan, who himself is DC homegrown.

Once again, I apologize to our listeners who had to experience this most unfortunate incident. I appreciate your continued support of WKYS, but more importantly our talent, Danni Starr, QuickSilva and DJ 5’9. I’m prayerful we all will emerge a stronger family.

 

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Issues Statement Regarding WKYS’ The Fam Incident

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Slippie Redd: That Awkward Moment When You Slip…
 2 hours ago
03.11.18
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Issues Statement Regarding…
 11 hours ago
03.10.18
Juelz, What’s Good? The Internet Is Roasting Santana…
 14 hours ago
03.10.18
Jordan Peele Says Weed Helped Him Write “Get…
 15 hours ago
03.10.18
Real Mom And Son Goals Is This Lit…
 18 hours ago
03.10.18
A Billi Club: Black Panther And 12 Other…
 19 hours ago
03.10.18
Ha! We Can Finally Get That Wu-Tang Album…
 2 days ago
03.09.18
Gif God: Lil Yachty Put His Face On…
 2 days ago
03.09.18
Notorious Seeds: 13 Photos Of Biggie Smalls’ Kids…
 2 days ago
03.09.18
Friday Facts: Watch This Vintage Video Of Dame…
 2 days ago
03.09.18
If You’re Fluent In Crazy You’ll Understand This…
 2 days ago
03.09.18
DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Love And Kelly Oubre Jr.…
 2 days ago
03.09.18
Mariah Carey-Ology: We React To Mimi’s Most Epic…
 3 days ago
03.08.18
Aidonia & Govana Stay Fresh On The Golf…
 3 days ago
03.08.18
Clique Talk: Demi Lovato Talks Her Realest Female…
 3 days ago
03.08.18
LOL: When Flexin’ For The ‘Gram Goes Wrong
 3 days ago
03.08.18
photos