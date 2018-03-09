Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Gif God: Lil Yachty Put His Face On Popular Gifs And They Are Funny AF

Global Grind
2 reads
Leave a comment
TIDAL X: 1015

Source: Brazil Photo Press/CON / Getty

Lil Yachty‘s new mixtape Lil Boat 2 leaked on Thursday night, and the self proclaimed King Of The Youth did what most youth do when something bad happens to them — vent about it on social media.

But being the humorous kid that he is, Yachty didn’t just complain about the album leak; he turned it into self promotion by putting his face on popular gifs.

Genius.

 

Say what you want about the mumble rap culprit, but at least he’s business savvy.

Lil Boat 2 is officially available now.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Gif God: Lil Yachty Put His Face On Popular Gifs And They Are Funny AF

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ha! We Can Finally Get That Wu-Tang Album…
 3 hours ago
03.09.18
Gif God: Lil Yachty Put His Face On…
 4 hours ago
03.09.18
Notorious Seeds: 13 Photos Of Biggie Smalls’ Kids…
 6 hours ago
03.09.18
Friday Facts: Watch This Vintage Video Of Dame…
 10 hours ago
03.09.18
If You’re Fluent In Crazy You’ll Understand This…
 11 hours ago
03.09.18
DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Love And Kelly Oubre Jr.…
 16 hours ago
03.09.18
Mariah Carey-Ology: We React To Mimi’s Most Epic…
 1 day ago
03.08.18
Aidonia & Govana Stay Fresh On The Golf…
 1 day ago
03.08.18
Clique Talk: Demi Lovato Talks Her Realest Female…
 1 day ago
03.08.18
LOL: When Flexin’ For The ‘Gram Goes Wrong
 1 day ago
03.08.18
5 Dope Chicks To Binge Watch On Youtube…
 1 day ago
03.08.18
These Adorable Photos Of Dogs Cuddling Will Help…
 1 day ago
03.08.18
Nikko FungChung Teaches Culture & Diversity In Children’s…
 1 day ago
03.08.18
This Serena Williams Video Will Challenge Your Ideas…
 1 day ago
03.08.18
#CoupleGoals: 4 Ways Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict…
 1 day ago
03.08.18
#Late: 5 Kim Kardashian ‘Kimojis’ That Black Women…
 2 days ago
03.07.18
photos