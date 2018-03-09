Entertainment News
Ha! We Can Finally Get That Wu-Tang Album Back Now That Martin Shkreli Is In Prison

Come up off that.

Pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli Returns To Court On New Conspiracy Charge

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Finally. Martin Shkreli is being served justice for his petty ways.

On Friday, the Pharmo Bro cried in court as he was sentenced to 7 years in prison for security. Sadly, it wasn’t for hiking up the price of HIV drugs so working class people couldn’t afford it.

But the best news about the whole ordeal is that Shkreli was ordered to fork over the rare Wu-Tang Clan album, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, and Lil Wayne ‘s Tha Carter V LP that he shadily purchased back in 2015 and 2016.

Judge Kiyo Matsumoto also ordered that the hedge fund manager cough up $5 million in cash in an E-Trade brokerage account, his stake in the drug company Vyera Pharmaceuticals and a Pablo Picasso painting he owns. Tragic.

 

Fun Fact: Martin Shkreli was sentenced on National Meatball Day. The irony.

