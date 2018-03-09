Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Notorious Seeds: 13 Photos Of Biggie Smalls’ Kids Looking Just Like Their Daddy

Global Grind
4 reads
Leave a comment
Larry Busacca Archive

Source: L. Busacca / Getty

It’s been 21 years since we lost one of the greatest artists of all time, the Notorious B.I.G.

To this day, Biggie legacy still lives on through the plethora of hits he made in his short time of being a superstar. But it’s his 24-year old daughter T’yanna and 21-year old son Christopher Wallace Jr. who really keep his spirit alive.

 

The fact that they both are the spitting image of their dad just adds to Big’s prescence still being felt.

 

 

Hit the flip for more times T’yanna and Christopher Wallace Jr. were the carbon copy of their father.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Notorious Seeds: 13 Photos Of Biggie Smalls’ Kids Looking Just Like Their Daddy

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ha! We Can Finally Get That Wu-Tang Album…
 3 hours ago
03.09.18
Gif God: Lil Yachty Put His Face On…
 4 hours ago
03.09.18
Notorious Seeds: 13 Photos Of Biggie Smalls’ Kids…
 6 hours ago
03.09.18
Friday Facts: Watch This Vintage Video Of Dame…
 10 hours ago
03.09.18
If You’re Fluent In Crazy You’ll Understand This…
 11 hours ago
03.09.18
DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Love And Kelly Oubre Jr.…
 16 hours ago
03.09.18
Mariah Carey-Ology: We React To Mimi’s Most Epic…
 1 day ago
03.08.18
Aidonia & Govana Stay Fresh On The Golf…
 1 day ago
03.08.18
Clique Talk: Demi Lovato Talks Her Realest Female…
 1 day ago
03.08.18
LOL: When Flexin’ For The ‘Gram Goes Wrong
 1 day ago
03.08.18
5 Dope Chicks To Binge Watch On Youtube…
 1 day ago
03.08.18
These Adorable Photos Of Dogs Cuddling Will Help…
 1 day ago
03.08.18
Nikko FungChung Teaches Culture & Diversity In Children’s…
 1 day ago
03.08.18
This Serena Williams Video Will Challenge Your Ideas…
 1 day ago
03.08.18
#CoupleGoals: 4 Ways Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict…
 1 day ago
03.08.18
#Late: 5 Kim Kardashian ‘Kimojis’ That Black Women…
 2 days ago
03.07.18
photos