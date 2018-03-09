Notorious Seeds: 13 Photos Of Biggie Smalls’ Kids Looking Just Like Their Daddy

It’s been 21 years since we lost one of the greatest artists of all time, the Notorious B.I.G.

To this day, Biggie legacy still lives on through the plethora of hits he made in his short time of being a superstar. But it’s his 24-year old daughter T’yanna and 21-year old son Christopher Wallace Jr. who really keep his spirit alive.

The fact that they both are the spitting image of their dad just adds to Big’s prescence still being felt.

Hit the flip for more times T’yanna and Christopher Wallace Jr. were the carbon copy of their father.

