New Music: Safaree “Hunnid” (Explicit Video)

New music by Safaree titled “Hunnid.”
Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
The Life & Times Of Safaree Samuels (Photo Gallery)
18 photos Launch gallery
The Life & Times Of Safaree Samuels (Photo Gallery)
1. Herve Leger By MAX AZRIA - Backstage And Front Row - Spring 2014 Mercedes-Benz Fashion WeekSource:Getty 1 of 18
2. OK! Magazine's Fall Fashion Week 2017 EventSource:Getty 2 of 18
3. Safaree 'Fur Coat Vol.1' Listening PartySource:Getty 3 of 18
4. Next Level Presented By AMP Energy, A Hip Hop Gaming TournamentSource:Getty 4 of 18
5. Julianna Bass - Front Row - Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015Source:Getty 5 of 18
6. Celebrity Sightings - Bauer-Griffin - 2012Source:Getty 6 of 18
7. Power 105.1 Powerhouse 2013Source:Getty 7 of 18
8. 2013 BET Awards - BackstageSource:Getty 8 of 18
9. Next Level Presented By AMP Energy, A Hip Hop Gaming TournamentSource:Getty 9 of 18
10. Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her Birthday At TAO NightclubSource:Getty 10 of 18
11. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 18, 2016Source:Getty 11 of 18
12. Next Level Presented By AMP Energy, A Hip Hop Gaming TournamentSource:Getty 12 of 18
13. Lookhu Hosts VIP Screening Of Exclusive Series 'Raydemption'Source:Getty 13 of 18
14. Nicki Minaj Album Release Party At Liv NightclubSource:Getty 14 of 18
15. Premiere Of TV One's 'When Love Kills' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 15 of 18
16. Tarralyn Ramsey Pre-BET Experience Performance And Party At The Record ParlourSource:Getty 16 of 18
17. Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles - May 6, 2016Source:Getty 17 of 18
18. Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her 'Chymoji' Emoji CollectionSource:Getty 18 of 18
