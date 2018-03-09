DJ Kayotik
Home > DJ Kayotik

New Video: DJ Khaled ft. Demi Levato “I Believe”

djkayotik979
5 reads
Leave a comment
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

DJ Khaled and Demi Levato believe in you.  Check out their new video which feature clips from the movie A Wrinkle In Time. The current tour mates share some inspirational guidance in their uplifting visual off the film’s soundtrack.

 

 

DJ Khaled

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading New Video: DJ Khaled ft. Demi Levato “I Believe”

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos