Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Friday Facts: Watch This Vintage Video Of Dame Dash When You Feel You Need To Boss Up

Global Grind
5 reads
Leave a comment
Official Green Ghost Project Album Release Celebration

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Dame Dash may be wicked in his approach sometimes, but he often makes sense when he talks.

Back in the 90’s and early 2000’s, Dame was the go-to guy to get the wisdom from. He may have given it to you harsh, but his passion was part of the delivery. Check out this vintage video of the former Roc-A-Fella star schooling a young DJ Clue, Lenny S. and more about how to boss up, even in a group.

Happy Friday.

 

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Friday Facts: Watch This Vintage Video Of Dame Dash When You Feel You Need To Boss Up

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Friday Facts: Watch This Vintage Video Of Dame…
 4 hours ago
03.09.18
If You’re Fluent In Crazy You’ll Understand This…
 4 hours ago
03.09.18
DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Love And Kelly Oubre Jr.…
 10 hours ago
03.09.18
Mariah Carey-Ology: We React To Mimi’s Most Epic…
 19 hours ago
03.08.18
Aidonia & Govana Stay Fresh On The Golf…
 20 hours ago
03.08.18
Clique Talk: Demi Lovato Talks Her Realest Female…
 21 hours ago
03.08.18
LOL: When Flexin’ For The ‘Gram Goes Wrong
 21 hours ago
03.08.18
5 Dope Chicks To Binge Watch On Youtube…
 22 hours ago
03.08.18
These Adorable Photos Of Dogs Cuddling Will Help…
 22 hours ago
03.08.18
Nikko FungChung Teaches Culture & Diversity In Children’s…
 22 hours ago
03.08.18
This Serena Williams Video Will Challenge Your Ideas…
 23 hours ago
03.08.18
#CoupleGoals: 4 Ways Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict…
 24 hours ago
03.08.18
#Late: 5 Kim Kardashian ‘Kimojis’ That Black Women…
 2 days ago
03.07.18
For Just $2 Million Vince Staples Will Quit…
 2 days ago
03.07.18
We Bet You Didn’t Know T’Challa Could Sing
 2 days ago
03.07.18
10 items
5 Quotes From Powerful Black Women On International…
 2 days ago
03.07.18
photos