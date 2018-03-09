Friday Facts: Watch This Vintage Video Of Dame Dash When You Feel You Need To Boss Up

Dame Dash may be wicked in his approach sometimes, but he often makes sense when he talks.

Back in the 90’s and early 2000’s, Dame was the go-to guy to get the wisdom from. He may have given it to you harsh, but his passion was part of the delivery. Check out this vintage video of the former Roc-A-Fella star schooling a young DJ Clue, Lenny S. and more about how to boss up, even in a group.

Dame Dash breaking down group economics. If you're part of a collective or a brand, watch this! pic.twitter.com/YNNLrpBjwD — swidlife (@swidlife) March 8, 2018

Happy Friday.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: