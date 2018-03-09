News & Gossip
SpeakHER Podcast Episode 2: Team Beautiful

The women of HelloBeautiful break down why we all need to listen to Black women.

97.9 The Beat Staff
SpeakHER graphic: Episode 2

Source: iOne Creative Services

In honor of Women’s History Month, HelloBeautiful has launched a weekly podcast where we sat down with women who are making change in real time. We present the second of five episodes of the SpeakHER podcast.

This week’s guest is none other than the women of Hello Beautiful. Allison McGevna, Keyaira Kelly, Danielle Jones, Charise Frazier and Shamika Sanders are the five content producers for the site. The group sits down to discuss the Oscars, current images of the modern day Black women in the media, why movies like “Black Panther” and “A Wrinkle In Time are necessary for the culture, the need for Mo’ Nique‘s visibility in her fight for pay equality and why Black women are often overlooked and disrespected.

Listen to episode 2 here:

SpeakHER Podcast Episode 1: Black Lives Matter Co-Founder, Patrisse Cullors

Mo’Nique Demolishes Charlamagne Tha God For Calling Her Donkey Of The Day

Black Panther Stars Make A Stylish Statement On The Red Carpet At The 2018 Oscars

While Black Panther wouldn't be up for any Oscars nominations until 2019, it didn't stop the cast from stepping out stylishly on the red carpet. Lupita Nyong'o, Winston C. Duke, and Danai Gurira posed for a series of powerful shots on the red carpet. Get into all the fashionable looks from the stars of the blockbuster movie.

photos