Danni Starr & Potential Babysitter Gets Into Heated Exchange But Who Was Wrong? [Listen]

Thursday morning on The Fam was explosive, to say the least. Danni Starr felt blindsided by her co-hosts QuickSilva and DJ 5’9.  The male duo along with The Fam’s producer Morgan Sherm brought in potential babysitter that Danni refused to hire based off of her looks and past experiences with beautiful babysitters.

After a heated back and forth conversation, Danni left the studio. She did film a response on social media but was the damage done? After listening to the exchange in the video player above, let us know how you feel about the controversy. Was Quick and 5’9 wrong or did Danni go overboard?

QuickSilva issued a statement which you can read below:

photos