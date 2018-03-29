No Charges For The Agent Who Groped Terry Crews — And The Reason Is Bizarre

At a party in February 2016, actor Terry Crews claims Hollywood agent Adam Venit groped his groin twice. In November of 2017, Crews filed a police report. TMZ reports, “The D.A. rejected a felony filing and sent the case to the City Attorney, who concluded the case was barred by the statute of limitations. The incident occurred in February 2016 and the statute for a misdemeanor is 1 year.” The site continued, “It appears the D.A. rejected a felony filing because the alleged conduct did not rise to the level of a felony. If the D.A. felt it was felony conduct she could have filed the case because a felony would have been within the statute of limitations.”

Prosecutors say the incident falls outside the statute of limitations https://t.co/uVi8UgU4eA — Variety (@Variety) March 8, 2018

However, the statue of limitations is just one reason why the felony filing was rejected. The other reason? They admit Venit groped Crews, however, “Venit did not make contact with Terry’s skin when he allegedly grabbed his genitals, and also because Venit didn’t restrain Terry.” No contact with the skin? If Venit would have ripped through Crews’ clothes in public then charges would have been filed? Absolutely insane.

Crews also filed a civil lawsuit against WME and Adam Venit , but lawyers for WME are asking Crews take a mental health exam, which Terry Crews agreed to. According to TMZ, the exam will be a “comprehensive psycho-social and medical history and the administration of mental status testing and psychological testing.” How disturbing that the victim has to take a mental health exam, but the alleged predator doesn’t.

We hope Terry Crews’ career isn’t damaged by going public. We also hope he gets the same support and accolades of bravery that others have received for coming forward.

Crews has not commented on the D.A. rejecting the criminal filing.

SEE ALSO:

WTH? ‘Black Panther’ Writer Roxane Gay Was Not Invited To The Movie Premiere

Can Racial Profiling Be Stopped? A Federal Jury Sides With The Louisiana State Police