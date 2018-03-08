Music
Home > Music

Start Your Weekend With DJ Scribz’s Dancehall Mixtape!

Jamaican DJ kicks off the party early with new Dancehall mixtape

Global Grind
3 reads
Leave a comment
Closeup of a DJ's turntable and soundboard

Source: sandsun / Getty

We’ve made it through the mid-week, so the weekend is right around the corner! Why not start a party now?

Jamaica’s DJ Scribz wants to start a lituation with his “Cruise Control” Dancehall mixtape.

Featuring tracks from some of Dancehall’s biggest stars, turn your home or office into your private club, and let the music hit you in the right places.

If you’re loving DJ Scribz’s selections, check out his previous mixes here for even more fun.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Start Your Weekend With DJ Scribz’s Dancehall Mixtape!

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
#Late: 5 Kim Kardashian ‘Kimojis’ That Black Women…
 17 hours ago
03.07.18
For Just $2 Million Vince Staples Will Quit…
 20 hours ago
03.07.18
We Bet You Didn’t Know T’Challa Could Sing
 21 hours ago
03.07.18
10 items
5 Quotes From Powerful Black Women On International…
 21 hours ago
03.07.18
10 Silly Tiffany Haddish Gifs That’ll Always Put…
 21 hours ago
03.07.18
This Woman Lost It When A Stranger Fat-Shamed…
 22 hours ago
03.07.18
You’re A True 90’s Kid If You Remember…
 1 day ago
03.07.18
After Watching This, You’ll Wish Chris Hemsworth Was…
 1 day ago
03.07.18
Rihanna Home, Not Smiling
Rihanna Gets A $2.85 Million Dollar Payday
 1 day ago
03.07.18
If M’Baku Was Jamaican He Would Sound Something…
 1 day ago
03.07.18
Omari Hardwick, Tiffany Haddish & Tika Sumpter In…
 1 day ago
03.07.18
Kid Ink
Kid Ink on ‘Tell Somebody’ Video– “I wanted…
 2 days ago
03.06.18
Usher & Grace Miguel: 10 Times Her Face…
 2 days ago
03.06.18
He Got Next: Ciscero Is The DMV’s New…
 2 days ago
03.06.18
Are Usher And Wife Headed To Divorce After…
 2 days ago
03.06.18
Celebrate Ghana’s Independence With This Popular Move Bringing…
 2 days ago
03.06.18
photos