Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

For Just $2 Million Vince Staples Will Quit Rapping Forever

Why didn't we think of this?

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Rock En Seine Festival At Domaine National De Saint Cloud : Day Two

Source: David Wolff – Patrick / Getty

Apparently, folks have been coming after the always outspoken Vince Staples, and now the rapper is doing something about it.

Instead of the typical Twitter clapback, Vince went further and started a GoFundMe page for anyone in their feelings over his performances.

He’s literally allowing people to pay him to “shut the f*ck up.” Watch his hilarious pitch below.

The idea was so brilliant, folks couldn’t help but be moved.

Others saw the humor…but don’t think they were letting Vince go without a fight.

Either way, we’re ready for that comedy special now Vince.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading For Just $2 Million Vince Staples Will Quit Rapping Forever

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
#Late: 5 Kim Kardashian ‘Kimojis’ That Black Women…
 5 hours ago
03.07.18
For Just $2 Million Vince Staples Will Quit…
 8 hours ago
03.07.18
We Bet You Didn’t Know T’Challa Could Sing
 9 hours ago
03.07.18
10 items
5 Quotes From Powerful Black Women On International…
 9 hours ago
03.07.18
10 Silly Tiffany Haddish Gifs That’ll Always Put…
 9 hours ago
03.07.18
This Woman Lost It When A Stranger Fat-Shamed…
 10 hours ago
03.07.18
You’re A True 90’s Kid If You Remember…
 13 hours ago
03.07.18
After Watching This, You’ll Wish Chris Hemsworth Was…
 13 hours ago
03.07.18
Rihanna Home, Not Smiling
Rihanna Gets A $2.85 Million Dollar Payday
 13 hours ago
03.07.18
If M’Baku Was Jamaican He Would Sound Something…
 13 hours ago
03.07.18
Omari Hardwick, Tiffany Haddish & Tika Sumpter In…
 15 hours ago
03.07.18
Kid Ink
Kid Ink on ‘Tell Somebody’ Video– “I wanted…
 1 day ago
03.06.18
Usher & Grace Miguel: 10 Times Her Face…
 1 day ago
03.06.18
He Got Next: Ciscero Is The DMV’s New…
 1 day ago
03.06.18
Are Usher And Wife Headed To Divorce After…
 1 day ago
03.06.18
Celebrate Ghana’s Independence With This Popular Move Bringing…
 1 day ago
03.06.18
photos