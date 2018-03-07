Entertainment News
#Late: 5 Kim Kardashian ‘Kimojis’ That Black Women Already Made Hot

Just saying.

2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford And George Lucas - Arrivals

This week, Kim Kardashian decided to rep for International Women’s Day by releasing a set of emojis and stickers that championed women’s empowerment.

Good cause, right?

The only problem is the emojis and stickers, or as Kim calls them”Kimojis,” were filled with slang that she probably knew little about before a certain group made them hot.

Terms like “ratchet,” “slay,” and “boy bye” were floating around Black spaces way before they probably reached Kim.

The fact that Kim is selling these Kimojis on an app store for $2.99 makes the whole situation even more annoying. Though no one has full ownership of language, Kim does have a history of overshadowing the work of Black women. The fact that she’s profiting off of terms like “ratchet” and “slay” feels like another punch in the gut.

With that being said, I thought I’d celebrate some of the Black women who might not have created the terms Kim is using, but they sure made them hot. Swipe through for some Black ladies to celebrate this Women’s History Month!

photos