After Watching This, You’ll Wish Chris Hemsworth Was Your Dad

He's not just a superhero on the big screen... Chris is real life goals.

Chris Hemsworth hit Twitter yesterday with some family moments that are way too adorable. Watch him surf with his “little angel on his shoulder” in the clip below. Plus, more cute camping photos and a hilarious video of Chris turning rope on the flip.

