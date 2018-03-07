Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

You’re A True 90’s Kid If You Remember These Forgotten Cereals

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
General Mills In Talks To Purchase Yoplait Yogurt

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

National Cereal Day makes you reminisce about all the good cereal we had as kids back in the day — because cereals these days are not the same.

 

If you’re a true 90’s kids, see how many of these discontinued cereals you still remember.

Urkel O’s 

 

Oreo O’s

 

Reptar Crunch

I loved these as a kid, it turned your milk green! #ReptarCrunch #90skid #rugrats

A post shared by davidgutierrez1126 (@davidgutierrez1126) on

 

 

Hit the flip to see more.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading You’re A True 90’s Kid If You Remember These Forgotten Cereals

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
We Bet You Didn’t Know T’Challa Could Sing
 3 hours ago
03.07.18
10 Silly Tiffany Haddish Gifs That’ll Always Put…
 3 hours ago
03.07.18
This Woman Lost It When A Stranger Fat-Shamed…
 3 hours ago
03.07.18
You’re A True 90’s Kid If You Remember…
 6 hours ago
03.07.18
After Watching This, You’ll Wish Chris Hemsworth Was…
 7 hours ago
03.07.18
Rihanna Home, Not Smiling
Rihanna Gets A $2.85 Million Dollar Payday
 7 hours ago
03.07.18
If M’Baku Was Jamaican He Would Sound Something…
 7 hours ago
03.07.18
Omari Hardwick, Tiffany Haddish & Tika Sumpter In…
 8 hours ago
03.07.18
Kid Ink
Kid Ink on ‘Tell Somebody’ Video– “I wanted…
 21 hours ago
03.06.18
Usher & Grace Miguel: 10 Times Her Face…
 23 hours ago
03.06.18
He Got Next: Ciscero Is The DMV’s New…
 23 hours ago
03.06.18
Are Usher And Wife Headed To Divorce After…
 24 hours ago
03.06.18
Celebrate Ghana’s Independence With This Popular Move Bringing…
 1 day ago
03.06.18
WWYD: Parent Rushes Court To Square Up With…
 1 day ago
03.06.18
Odd Brother, Golf Wang: 13 Times Tyler The…
 1 day ago
03.06.18
From 50 To Tiffany: 7 Stars That Could…
 1 day ago
03.06.18
photos