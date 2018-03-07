TTO Articles
Home > TTO Articles

Syrian Man Live Streams Video of Himself ‘Moments After Killing Wife’ [ARTICLE]

farlinave
4 reads
Leave a comment
Web Player - Vector

Source: ET-ARTWORKS / Getty

A husband is accused of murdering his wife before streaming on Facebook Live, filming himself covered in what is suspected to be her blood.

Police in Karlsruhe arrested Marwan shortly after he fled the scene, saying another of the couple’s young children was still in the apartment when they entered it. Abu Marwan even included his son in the post-killing video (Picture: YouTube) Marwan was separated from his wife, who had custody of their three children. Alarabiya.net reported that the man told his Facebook followers that his actions were a message to all women who irritate their husbands, saying ‘this is how you’ll end.’ Both the man and his son told those watching to share the video so they could get more viewers.

The 41-year-old is accused of stabbing his 37-year-old wife four to five times in the neck before running away with one of his children. Police in Karlsruhe arrested Marwan shortly after he fled the scene, saying another of the couple’s young children was still in the apartment when they entered it.

Police in Karlsruhe arrested Marwan shortly after he fled the scene, saying another of the couple’s young children was still in the apartment when they entered it. Abu Marwan even included his son in the post-killing video (Picture: YouTube) Marwan was separated from his wife, who had custody of their three children. Alarabiya.net reported that the man told his Facebook followers that his actions were a message to all women who irritate their husbands, saying ‘this is how you’ll end.’ Both the man and his son told those watching to share the video so they could get more viewers.

Article By Adam Smith

2018. Tech This Out News. All Rights Reserved

Tech This Out News is property of Digital Mind State

 

tech this out

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Syrian Man Live Streams Video of Himself ‘Moments After Killing Wife’ [ARTICLE]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rihanna Home, Not Smiling
Rihanna Gets A $2.85 Million Dollar Payday
 4 hours ago
03.07.18
Omari Hardwick, Tiffany Haddish & Tika Sumpter In…
 5 hours ago
03.07.18
Kid Ink
Kid Ink on ‘Tell Somebody’ Video– “I wanted…
 18 hours ago
03.06.18
Usher & Grace Miguel: 10 Times Her Face…
 20 hours ago
03.06.18
He Got Next: Ciscero Is The DMV’s New…
 20 hours ago
03.06.18
Are Usher And Wife Headed To Divorce After…
 21 hours ago
03.06.18
Celebrate Ghana’s Independence With This Popular Move Bringing…
 22 hours ago
03.06.18
WWYD: Parent Rushes Court To Square Up With…
 23 hours ago
03.06.18
Odd Brother, Golf Wang: 13 Times Tyler The…
 23 hours ago
03.06.18
From 50 To Tiffany: 7 Stars That Could…
 24 hours ago
03.06.18
People Are Stooping To New Levels Of Petty…
 1 day ago
03.06.18
Watching This Plantain Get Sliced & Fried Will…
 1 day ago
03.06.18
Drag Queens Everywhere Came For RuPaul’s Neck This…
 1 day ago
03.06.18
Rick Ross in the Beat Studio
Rick Ross Reportedly Released From Hospital
 1 day ago
03.06.18
Friends Become Enemies When Ghetto Spider-Man Battles Famous…
 1 day ago
03.06.18
Warning: If You’re Traveling To Florida, Beware Of…
 1 day ago
03.06.18
photos