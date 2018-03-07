Rihanna Gets A $2.85 Million Dollar Payday

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Grammy-winning singer Rihanna is $2.86 million richer. The R&B Pop Singer has reportedly cashed-in on her California home.
According to TMZ, RiRi made her huge payday less than a year after getting the fancy West Hollywood spot for $2.75 million and trying multiple times to get rid of it.
Then in January, the home was listed as a rental for $16.5k a month. It didn’t seem like there were any takers, despite all the amenities, including a pool and a guesthouse. The home finally sold last week for the $2.85 million asking price, so Rihanna walked away with an extra $100k. With real estate commissions and carrying costs, it looks like she gained what is probably an insignificant amount of money for her. (TMZ)