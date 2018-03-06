Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

From 50 To Tiffany: 7 Stars That Could Guest Host ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

Jerry O'Connell might have some company.

Global Grind
4 reads
Leave a comment
Global Citizen Festival 2017

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

As Wendy Williams fans know, the talk show host is taking time off to tend to her hyperthyroidism and Grave’s disease.

Now Wendy, who has barely missed a show in the past, is lending her hosting duties to Jerry O’Connell. He will fill in for Wendy next week (the week of March 12), while she’s expected to return March 19.

Jerry was handpicked by Wendy, so surely he’ll bring the usual flavor to the show. But just in case she wants to continue this guest host thing, we thought we’d drop some other names that could bring the shade and gossip.

From rap stars to on-fire comedians, swipe through to find out who made the cut!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading From 50 To Tiffany: 7 Stars That Could Guest Host ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kid Ink
Kid Ink on ‘Tell Somebody’ Video– “I wanted…
 3 hours ago
03.06.18
Usher & Grace Miguel: 10 Times Her Face…
 6 hours ago
03.06.18
He Got Next: Ciscero Is The DMV’s New…
 6 hours ago
03.06.18
Are Usher And Wife Headed To Divorce After…
 7 hours ago
03.06.18
Celebrate Ghana’s Independence With This Popular Move Bringing…
 7 hours ago
03.06.18
WWYD: Parent Rushes Court To Square Up With…
 9 hours ago
03.06.18
Odd Brother, Golf Wang: 13 Times Tyler The…
 9 hours ago
03.06.18
From 50 To Tiffany: 7 Stars That Could…
 10 hours ago
03.06.18
People Are Stooping To New Levels Of Petty…
 11 hours ago
03.06.18
Watching This Plantain Get Sliced & Fried Will…
 12 hours ago
03.06.18
Drag Queens Everywhere Came For RuPaul’s Neck This…
 13 hours ago
03.06.18
Rick Ross in the Beat Studio
Rick Ross Reportedly Released From Hospital
 13 hours ago
03.06.18
Friends Become Enemies When Ghetto Spider-Man Battles Famous…
 14 hours ago
03.06.18
Warning: If You’re Traveling To Florida, Beware Of…
 15 hours ago
03.06.18
Women’s History: Can You Name All 8 Black…
 15 hours ago
03.06.18
Big K.R.I.T. Gives An Emotional Performance For NPR’s…
 1 day ago
03.05.18
photos