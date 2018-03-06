Odd Brother, Golf Wang: 13 Times Tyler The Creator Made Us Go “Hmmmm”

Tyler, The Creator has always marched to the beat of his own drum. But just when you thought he went too far left, he’ll come back around and drop the illest wisdom you’ve ever heard.

tell these black kids they can be who they are — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) August 4, 2017

and niggas who peaked in high school telling me i shouldnt think highly of myself, eww — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) January 25, 2018

The Odd Future star turns 27 years old today and he’s proved be nothing but an unorthodox genius since he hit the scene six years ago.

Whether he’s being intriguingly weird for no reason or passionately sharing his wisdom — Tyler makes people think.

this is one sided, i cant lie, we aint gone work out, we a fat boy — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) July 26, 2017

Hit the flip to check out some of his most oddly, thought provoking moments.

