Celebrate Ghana’s Independence With This Popular Move Bringing Flavor To The Two-Step

Another popular dance challenge kicks off.

England v Ghana - International Friendly

Source: Julian Finney / Getty

On March 6, 1957, Ghana made history.

They became the first sub-Saharan African country to gain independence, freeing themselves from British rule.

On a day of celebration for Ghanaians across the world, we show love to a dance challenge that was launched by Instagram user @incrediblezigi.

It’s called “pilolo” and it’s already making waves across social media.

 

With such a boss way to rep your country, it was only a matter of time before other folks joined in. Swipe through to watch more variations of the pilolo as folks celebrate an independent nation!

photos