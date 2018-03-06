Entertainment News
Usher & Grace Miguel: 10 Times Her Face Said ‘Get Me Outta Here’

We're sad to say Usher and Grace Miguel are separating.

'Hands Of Stone' - Red Carpet Arrivals - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: Gisela Schober / Getty

Usher and Grace Miguel have announced their official separation, telling Us weekly “After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives.” They continued, “The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

It’s sad to see the longtime couple going through a breakup. But, on the other hand, we noticed Grace didn’t look particularly happy to be in the spotlight with her hubby—so, we’re hoping it’s all for the best.

Hit the flip to see what we mean.

