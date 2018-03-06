Are Usher And Wife Headed To Divorce After Herpes Allegations?

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Are Usher And Wife Headed To Divorce After Herpes Allegations?

Hot 107.5
4 reads
Leave a comment
2014 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Usher’s got it bad.

It’s been reported that his wife and him have decided to go their separate ways after last year’s herpes allegations. They didn’t state whether or not they will be getting a divorce or if they just need some time away to reconsider the relationship.

Want juicy news at your fingertips? Text HOT1075 to 71007 join our text club!

“After much thought and consideration, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives.”

The couple has been married since 2015.

RELATED: What Herpes? Usher’s Wife Says…

Stay up-to-date by following us on FacebookTwitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit. 

Happy Birthday Usher! 10 Photos Of The R&B G.O.A.T

10 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Usher! 10 Photos Of The R&B G.O.A.T

Continue reading Happy Birthday Usher! 10 Photos Of The R&B G.O.A.T

Happy Birthday Usher! 10 Photos Of The R&B G.O.A.T

TM , usher

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Are Usher And Wife Headed To Divorce After…
 3 hours ago
03.06.18
People Are Stooping To New Levels Of Petty…
 8 hours ago
03.06.18
Watching This Plantain Get Sliced & Fried Will…
 9 hours ago
03.06.18
Drag Queens Everywhere Came For RuPaul’s Neck This…
 9 hours ago
03.06.18
Rick Ross in the Beat Studio
Rick Ross Reportedly Released From Hospital
 10 hours ago
03.06.18
Friends Become Enemies When Ghetto Spider-Man Battles Famous…
 10 hours ago
03.06.18
Warning: If You’re Traveling To Florida, Beware Of…
 11 hours ago
03.06.18
Women’s History: Can You Name All 8 Black…
 11 hours ago
03.06.18
Big K.R.I.T. Gives An Emotional Performance For NPR’s…
 1 day ago
03.05.18
If You Ever Have To Crash A Party…
 1 day ago
03.05.18
Damn Son: Watch Donald Trump Get Fired On…
 1 day ago
03.05.18
ICYMI: Kenan Thompson Appears As LaVar Ball On…
 1 day ago
03.05.18
What If The Stuff That Happened In Scary…
 1 day ago
03.05.18
Going Through A Break-Up? You Can Probably Relate…
 1 day ago
03.05.18
Where’s Spongebob? A Sinister Looking Patrick Star Has…
 1 day ago
03.05.18
Disney Movies Have Been Stealing From Each Other…
 1 day ago
03.05.18
photos