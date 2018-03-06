Are Usher And Wife Headed To Divorce After Herpes Allegations?

Usher’s got it bad.

It’s been reported that his wife and him have decided to go their separate ways after last year’s herpes allegations. They didn’t state whether or not they will be getting a divorce or if they just need some time away to reconsider the relationship.

“After much thought and consideration, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives.”

The couple has been married since 2015.

