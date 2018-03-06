People Are Stooping To New Levels Of Petty Because Of Emma Watson’s Grammatically Incorrect Tattoo

OUR QUEEN! Emma Watson at the Oscar’s after party!! Seems like she’s styling a @TIMESUPNOW tattoo!! pic.twitter.com/mucbUtjeUD — Archive Watson (@archivewatson) March 5, 2018

Emma Watson debuted some new ink at the Oscars over the weekend and while many felt the #TimesUp tat was iconic, others quickly noticed a missing detail—the apostrophe in “time’s.”

When the internet called her out on her mistake, labeling her tat an “embarrassment,” Emma dug deep down, gathered all the sarcasm she could, and responded.

Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 5, 2018

It turns out it was a temp! Hit the flip to what people are saying about the ink.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: