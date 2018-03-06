People Are Stooping To New Levels Of Petty Because Of Emma Watson’s Grammatically Incorrect Tattoo

2 reads Leave a comment
Emma Watson debuted some new ink at the Oscars over the weekend and while many felt the #TimesUp tat was iconic, others quickly noticed a missing detail—the apostrophe in “time’s.”
When the internet called her out on her mistake, labeling her tat an “embarrassment,” Emma dug deep down, gathered all the sarcasm she could, and responded.
It turns out it was a temp! Hit the flip to what people are saying about the ink.
1 2 3 4Next page »
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 16
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 16
3. Fats Domino, 893 of 16
4. Bishop Eddie Long, 634 of 16
5. Bernie Casey, 785 of 16
6. Robert Guillaume, 896 of 16
7. Roy Innis, 827 of 16
8. Jim Vance, 758 of 16
9. Fresh Kid Ice, 539 of 16
10. Charlie Murphy, 5710 of 16
11. Chuck Berry, 9011 of 16
12. James Cotton, 8112 of 16
13. Joni Sledge, 6013 of 16
14. Clyde Stubblefield, 7314 of 16
15. Al Jarreau, 7615 of 16
16. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4316 of 16
comments – Add Yours