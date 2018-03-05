Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Damn Son: Watch Donald Trump Get Fired On His Day Off

Global Grind
3 reads
Leave a comment
Donald Trump Holds Campaign Town Hall In Iowa

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Donald Trump may not be fond of minorities or their films, but he now has something in common with Craig from Friday.

On Monday, reports surfaced that Trump’s family hotel business has abandoned the management offices of their luxury hotel in Panama — which has been the scene of a 12-day, tumultuous standoff over a business dispute with the hotel’s owners.

If that isn’t juicy enough, watch this clip of 45’s name being removed off a marquee outside the Trump Ocean Club International Hotel and Tower in Panama City. Epic.

In case you missed it, Orestes Fintiklis, a private equity investor and the head of the hotel’s owners’ association, had a standoff with the Trump family business in effort to take physical control of the property on behalf of the hotel owners. The owners tried to fire Trump’s company last year, however, the Trump Organization had disputed the termination as legally invalid and refused to hand over the property.

But today is a new day:

 

One small step for mankind.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Damn Son: Watch Donald Trump Get Fired On His Day Off

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big K.R.I.T. Gives An Emotional Performance For NPR’s…
 3 hours ago
03.05.18
If You Ever Have To Crash A Party…
 3 hours ago
03.05.18
Damn Son: Watch Donald Trump Get Fired On…
 3 hours ago
03.05.18
ICYMI: Kenan Thompson Appears As LaVar Ball On…
 4 hours ago
03.05.18
What If The Stuff That Happened In Scary…
 4 hours ago
03.05.18
Going Through A Break-Up? You Can Probably Relate…
 10 hours ago
03.05.18
Where’s Spongebob? A Sinister Looking Patrick Star Has…
 10 hours ago
03.05.18
Disney Movies Have Been Stealing From Each Other…
 11 hours ago
03.05.18
Ayye: Here’s Our Post Oscars, New Week, March…
 11 hours ago
03.05.18
Kendrick Lamar Speaks: “We Were Put On This…
 20 hours ago
03.04.18
Shook Ones: News Anchor Makes Use Of Mobb…
 1 day ago
03.04.18
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Share The First…
 2 days ago
03.03.18
34 Photos Of Black Excellence Drippin’ At The…
 2 days ago
03.03.18
Watch These High Schoolers Nail Their Remake Of…
 2 days ago
03.03.18
Prayers Up! Rick Ross Hospitalized After Being Found…
 3 days ago
03.02.18
55 items
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Presents: Xscape Uplugged at…
 3 days ago
03.02.18
photos