1 Dead In Ft. Worth, Shooting On Parking Lot [VIDEO]

According to CBS 11 News, 1 man is dead in Ft. Worth after being shot in cold blood on Sunday (March 4, 2018). One witness says she seen the shooter run off and jumped in a Uhaul and drove off. The victim’s name has not yet been revealed.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Fort Worth police investigating deadly shooting in parking lot at Eastchase and Meadowbrook: https://t.co/dQ2ZWiSjXE pic.twitter.com/pW8Ei9gPi5 — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) March 5, 2018

