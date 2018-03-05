97.9 The Beat TV News
1 Dead In Ft. Worth, Shooting On Parking Lot [VIDEO]

According to CBS 11 News, 1 man is dead in Ft. Worth after being shot in cold blood on Sunday (March 4, 2018). One witness says she seen the shooter run off and jumped in a Uhaul and drove off. The victim’s name has not yet been revealed.

