Shook Ones: News Anchor Makes Use Of Mobb Deep Lyrics To Diss Trump

Havoc approves.

President Trump Hosts Kazakh President Nazarbayev At The White House

Source: Pool / Getty

One news anchor borrowed lines from a respected rap duo to send shots at Trump and it was cold.

Ari Melber, host of MSNBC’s The Beat, was comparing the investigation of the Trump administration to President Nixon‘s Watergate scandal of 1972. According to materials Melber received about the scandal, Nixon’s broad use of executive privilege to withhold information led to his impeachment case.

Now Melber believes Trump might be trying to use his executive privilege in the same way. “[Nixon’s impeachment case is] worth bearing in mind as the Trump White House now stonewalls investigators, but insist it’s not really invoking executive privilege, or it’s trying some kind of modified halfway executive privilege,” Melber reported. That’s when Melber dropped the iconic line from Mobb Deep‘s “Shook Ones, Pt. II”

“But there’s no such thing as halfway privilege, just as there’s no such thing as halfway crooks,” he said. “We know that truth from the great poet Havoc of Mobb Deep who observed that true criminal minds are always thirsty for recognition, but you don’t see longevity from halfway crooks, ‘cause they always end up shook. And that’s the big problem facing any White House pursuing a cover up with halfway privilege.”

Havoc definitely peeped Melber’s reference, since he posted the clip to his Instagram. “Couldn’t be put any better,” Havoc commented. Check out Melber’s hip hop infused breakdown below!

 

photos