Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us She Had Bars

Global Grind
'Spankin' New Music Week' with Jay-Z, Beyonce Knowles and Solange Knowles on MTV's 'TRL' - November 21, 2002

Source: KMazur / Getty

Everyone is going crazy over Beyonce’s verse on DJ Khaled’s “Top Off” song but did we already forget that Beyonce’s been serving us hot bars since her Destiny’s Child days.

To refresh your memory, here’s a breakdown of 8 times Beyonce spit bars.

 

Hit the flip for more of Beyonce’s bars.

photos