Music
Home > Music

Where Dey At Doe? R&B Singers Who’ve Gone M.I.A.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Teen People's What's Next

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

When it comes to music, some artists are more interested in the art aspect of it than business side. Hence the reason why the artists behind some of our favorite hits are poppin’ one day and gone the next. That may not be the case for all of them, but them.

Some musicians encounter financial issues as a result of the music biz, or they just decide that their personal life and privacy is more important.

With that being said, hit the flip for  R&B kings and queens that has everyone asking:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Where Dey At Doe? R&B Singers Who’ve Gone M.I.A.

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Prayers Up! Rick Ross Hospitalized After Being Found…
 3 hours ago
03.02.18
55 items
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Presents: Xscape Uplugged at…
 5 hours ago
03.02.18
ICYMI: Cheerleader Ejected From Game After Heckling During…
 5 hours ago
03.02.18
This Smooth Mashup Of A$AP Ferg & Earth,…
 6 hours ago
03.02.18
One Man’s Quest To Master The Art Of…
 6 hours ago
03.02.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 8 hours ago
03.02.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 8 hours ago
03.02.18
‘You Kiddin’ Me’ Kim Kardashian Inks Deal On…
 10 hours ago
03.02.18
4 Emotional Stages When You Discover Viola &…
 10 hours ago
03.02.18
Alec Baldwin Went For The Jugular In An…
 12 hours ago
03.02.18
All The Ways Beyoncé Came For Scalps &…
 12 hours ago
03.02.18
A Gucci Mane Biopic Is Coming To Theaters
 12 hours ago
03.02.18
16 items
Slay! Our Faves Shine At Essence’s Black Women…
 12 hours ago
03.02.18
Ha! Black Women Are Steppin’ Into Women’s History…
 14 hours ago
03.02.18
Cougar Chronicles: 7 Women Who’ve Dated Much (MUCH)…
 15 hours ago
03.02.18
Quiz: Are People Who Eat Crunchy Peanut Butter…
 1 day ago
03.01.18
photos