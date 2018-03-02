Music
Home > Music

Blvk H3ro Makes A Heartfelt Dedication To “Mama” In New Song.

The Jamaican artist dedicates a new song to his mother.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
African American mother and her daughter hugging with daughter in forest.

Source: Mladen Zivkovic / Getty

Sizzling Reggae star Blvk H3ro dedicates his new single, “Mama” to his #1 woman.

Produced by Bastian Ka, H3ro plays out a conversation with his Mom and showers her with praise for being there for him.

The single marks as the second offering from Blvk H3ro’s upcoming debut album, “The Immortal Steppa”. To find out more about him, check out his interview with 13th Street Promotions here.

Listen to the single below.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Blvk H3ro Makes A Heartfelt Dedication To “Mama” In New Song.

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Prayers Up! Rick Ross Hospitalized After Being Found…
 3 hours ago
03.02.18
55 items
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Presents: Xscape Uplugged at…
 5 hours ago
03.02.18
ICYMI: Cheerleader Ejected From Game After Heckling During…
 5 hours ago
03.02.18
This Smooth Mashup Of A$AP Ferg & Earth,…
 6 hours ago
03.02.18
One Man’s Quest To Master The Art Of…
 6 hours ago
03.02.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 8 hours ago
03.02.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 8 hours ago
03.02.18
‘You Kiddin’ Me’ Kim Kardashian Inks Deal On…
 10 hours ago
03.02.18
4 Emotional Stages When You Discover Viola &…
 10 hours ago
03.02.18
Alec Baldwin Went For The Jugular In An…
 11 hours ago
03.02.18
All The Ways Beyoncé Came For Scalps &…
 12 hours ago
03.02.18
A Gucci Mane Biopic Is Coming To Theaters
 12 hours ago
03.02.18
16 items
Slay! Our Faves Shine At Essence’s Black Women…
 12 hours ago
03.02.18
Ha! Black Women Are Steppin’ Into Women’s History…
 14 hours ago
03.02.18
Cougar Chronicles: 7 Women Who’ve Dated Much (MUCH)…
 15 hours ago
03.02.18
Quiz: Are People Who Eat Crunchy Peanut Butter…
 1 day ago
03.01.18
photos