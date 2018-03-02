Blvk H3ro Makes A Heartfelt Dedication To “Mama” In New Song.

Sizzling Reggae star Blvk H3ro dedicates his new single, “Mama” to his #1 woman.

Produced by Bastian Ka, H3ro plays out a conversation with his Mom and showers her with praise for being there for him.

The single marks as the second offering from Blvk H3ro’s upcoming debut album, “The Immortal Steppa”. To find out more about him, check out his interview with 13th Street Promotions here.

Listen to the single below.

