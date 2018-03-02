Entertainment News
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding Her Own Against Common & Brandy

Bars that hit you in the heart.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4

Source: NBC / Getty

A NPR Tiny Desk concert is a time when fans can get intimate with their favorite artists. Everyone from Tyler the Creator to Chance the Rapper has performed there so that their audience can see them in a different light.

Common‘s Tiny Desk performance with his new group August Greene definitely turned heads with guest performance from Brandy and Andra Day. However, the featured performer who’s been getting the most buzz across the Internet is Washington D.C. native Maimouna Youssef aka Mumu Fresh.

The singer and rapper dropped some monstrous bars in just a few minutes, so much so that it got the attention of The Roots drummer Questlove.

COT. DAMN. MU. @mumufresh

A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on

 

Now folks across social media are celebrating this conscious spitter.

Don’t think Maimouna Youssef is new to this. She’s been putting in work and releasing music as early as 2006. She’s even shared the stage with stars like Nas, Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu, Bruno Mars and more.

Her latest album Vintage Babies was released in 2017 and features acts like Common and TDE’s SIR. Swipe through to peep some more of Mumu’s stellar performances and you can check out her latest album here.

photos