One Man’s Quest To Master The Art Of Photobombing

Over the course of five years, this Twitter user documented his best and worst work as an amateur photo-bomber.

Some people are good at basketball, some people can rap, some can sing. Me? I’m great at photobombing people. — T’aqee Bond (@TaqeeBond) December 18, 2017

Follow @taqueebond’s hilarious analysis and self-reflection below.

Let’s start off with the photobomb that started it all. Brunch Bounce 2013. APT78 days. You have to be there. pic.twitter.com/NA3gOrS1we — T’aqee Bond (@TaqeeBond) December 18, 2017

Don’t ever let them tell you I’m not the best. Zoom in. GOAT. 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/PzRaOket0w — T’aqee Bond (@TaqeeBond) February 20, 2018

Keep clicking for his greatest hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: