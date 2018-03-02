Entertainment News
This Smooth Mashup Of A$AP Ferg & Earth, Wind & Fire Is Our Weekend Shmood

It'll have you jamming and in your feelings at the same time.

The weekend has finally arrived and sometimes instead of turning up, it’s better to cool it down with some old school flavor.

Joshua Harry (a.k.a @djjkrazy on Instagram) definitely finds that balance with his slick mashup of A$AP Ferg‘s “Plain Jane” and Earth, Wind & Fire‘s “That’s the Way of the World.” Check out his mix in the clip below!

